Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu from April 7

YSR Congress general secretary Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the posters and a video documentary of ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’, a public outreach campaign to be held across the State from April 7 to 20 to explain the government welfare and development initiatives.

Addressing the media at Party Central Office here on Tuesday, he said that ‘Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan’ slogan was given by the public after getting benefitted from the welfare schemes implemented by the government which was also included in the campaign.

During the 14-day period, a door-to-door campaign will be conducted by a total of 7 lakh Secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu, who will reach out to 1.60 crore households in the State covering the entire 5 crore population, he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intention is to bring a visible change in the people’s lives and political parties should be accountable for them. As part of the campaign, the MLAs and regional coordinators will actively coordinate with Secretariat conveners, and Gruha Saradhulu will also provide a questionnaire to the public and gather their feedback about the welfare done to them after YSRCP came to power, drawing a comparison on the implementation of schemes with the previous TDP regime, he said.

The YSRCP General Secretary said that based on the feedback gathered from the public during the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ (GGMP) taken by MLAs and from volunteers, around 80-90 percent of the public stated that they have noticed a real change and expressed their confidence that ‘Jagan is the State’s only future.’

In a review of GGMP, the Chief Minister also said that around 92 percent of people out of 1.6 crore families in rural areas and 84 percent in urban areas, which means 87 percent of people on average in the State benefitted through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) or other schemes implemented by the government.

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties, he said that the massive public outreach campaign will combat false propaganda of the Opposition parties and their supporters. He urged the people to actively participate in the campaign and provide their valuable feedback.