Jagan’s Arogya Asara for Rs 134 Cr cash transfer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is unstoppable as far as his innovative Cash Transfer programmes are concerned. The CM has introduced lots of programmes in the spirit of his Navaratnalu promises to deposit hard cash directly into the bank accounts of the poor beneficiaries. The latest cash transfer is Arogya Asara. Under this, the Government has identified over 2.10 lakh persons for transfering Rs. 5,000 each into their bank accounts.

Over Rs. 134 Cr would be transferred to these beneficiaries within the next 49 hours. The YCP says that this latest programme is introduced to help the elders of poor families to recover fast after treatment in hospitals.

YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy says that after YSR, it is only Jagan Reddy who is implementing many programmes courageously to help the people. Even the Rayalaseema irrigation projects are getting good attention under the YCP regime.

Vijay Sai Reddy said that thanks to copious rains, the parched lands are seeing greenery once again and Seema lands are looking like Konaseema lush green fields. This is why Jaganmohan Reddy’s rule is called a ‘farmers’ regime’.

The YCP cadres are confident of the countless cash transfer schemes in their bid to protect old vote banks and also create new support groups. The partymen bank heavily on these programmes to stay in power for the next 30 years.