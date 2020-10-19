Ram’s interesting move for RED

Energetic Star Ram completed the shoot of RED long ago. With the theatres shut, the release of the film is pending. Ram is hesitant of releasing the film on digital streaming platforms and the production house is in plans to release RED in theatres when the situations are under control. RED is directed by Kishore Tirumala and Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma are the heroines. With ample time for release, the makers dubbed the film recently into Tamil and Malayalam.

Ram’s films have been faring well across YouTube. All his movies are dubbed into Hindi. This time, Ram wanted to test his luck also in Tamil and Malayalam. If the makers are not convinced with the theatrical deals in Tamil and Malayalam, they will sell off the streaming rights and satellite rights of the film. This is a clever move from Ram’s uncle Sravanthi Ravikishore who bankrolled RED. The film may release in January 2021. The makers recovered the entire budget through the Hindi dubbing rights and the Telugu satellite rights.