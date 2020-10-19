Most Eligible Bachelor pre teaser: All about career and marriage

Yupp Advert

Akhil Akkineni will face an acid test with Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor is currently busy completing the pending portions of this rom-com. Bommarillu Baskar is the director and Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. The makers released the pre-teaser of the film in which Akhil has been presented as Harsha. He explains about how life is divided by about 50% for his career and the other 50% for marriage. Harsha explains about having a consistent career but an unbalanced life after wedding.

The teaser of Most Eligible Bachelor will be out on October 25th at 11:40 AM. Akhil plays a middle-class software employee while Pooja Hegde plays a standup comedian in this interesting rom-com. The film is aimed for January 2021 release and is produced by GA2 Pictures. Gopi Sunder is composing the music and background score. The entire shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor will be completed by November.