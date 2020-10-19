Pic Talk: Kiara Advani is a stunner

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani has no time for Telugu movies though she is rushed with offers. With back to back hits, the actress cemented her position in Hindi cinema. Kiara Advani is known to flaunt herself in the best available way when she is out in public. For the promotions of her next film Laxxmi Bomb, Kiara Advani stunned everyone in a black skirt. She looked beautiful and hot enough in the trendy outfit. Kiara Advani returned back to work after a long coronavirus break and is busy promoting her movies. She is considered for the female lead’s role as Sita in Prabhas’ Adipurush.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.