Anushka’s Nishabdham reports a record number of views

Anushka Shetty made her comeback with Nishabdham. The film had to skip the theatrical release because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Amazon Prime acquired the streaming rights and released the film on its platform in multiple languages. The film’s reviews and response have been poor and completely disappointing. But surprising many, Nishabdham ended up as the most viewed women-centric film in South Induan cinema. Amazon Prime revealed the same.

The film had a huge star cast and is backed by strong technical values because of which Nishabdham received a record number of views. The coronavirus season too helped the film big time. The makers and Amazon Prime made decent profits through this thriller. Nishabdham is directed by Hemanth Madhukar and had Anushka, R Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Micheal Madsen in the lead roles. The entire film was shot in USA and is produced by People Media Factory.