BCs get prominence in TDP party rejig, Atchannaidu AP party chief

In a major inter-party organisational rejig, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu announced Kinjarapu Atchannaidu as the new TDP president for the Andhra Pradesh wing replacing Kala Venkata Rao.

The appointment of Atchannaidu as the new Andhra Pradesh TDP president has been endorsed by party leaders. L Ramana will continue as the Telangana TDP president. Ramana has been party president since the formation of Telangana State. Nandamuri Suhasini has been announced as the new party vice-president for Telangana.

Chandrababu Naidu also announced the setting up of a central party committee with 27 members and a politburo with 25 members. Nara Lokesh, son of Chandrababu Naidu, will continue as the TDP national general secretary along with Varla Ramaiah, Rammohan Naidu, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Beedha Ravichander, Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, Narasimhulu, Kambampati Rammohan Rao. Pratibha Bharati, Kashinath, Galla Aruna, Satyaprabha, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy and M Nageshwar Rao have been announced as vice-presidents.

Naidu indicated that the party had selected hard-working talented leaders who have proved their mettle and passion for working for the people of Andhra Pradesh. In the party organisational rejig, Naidu has continued its long-standing policy of accommodating the backward and weaker sections of society in the internal party leadership positions.

The 25 member politburo will be lead by Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Ayyanna Patrudu, K E Krishnamurthi, Chinna Rajappa, Somireddy, Kala Srinivasulu, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Varla Ramaiah, Kala Venkat Rao, Nakka Anand Babu, Gorantla Butachiah Chowdhary, Bonda Uma, Farooq, Galla Jayadev, Reddiappagari Srinivas Reddy, Pithani Satyanarayana, Kollu Ravindra, Vangalapudi Anita, Gummadi Sandhya Rani among others.

Naidu revamped the party structure to counter the YSRCP government's actions that reversed the decisions of the previous TDP government, besides making the party strong for the next assembly elections over three years away.