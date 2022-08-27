Jathi Ratnalu director lines up two Projects

Anudeep KV created a sensation with Jathi Ratnalu and the film ended up as a massive hit. He is done with the shoot of Siva Karthikeyan’s Prince and the film is announced for Diwali release this year. During the recent media interaction, Anudeep said that he has two projects lined up and they will be announced soon. Anudeep is done with the script work of Venkatesh’s film and the project will start if Venky gets convinced with the final script. He said that the film is an emotional entertainer.

He will narrate the final script to Venkatesh very soon and Suresh Productions will produce this film. Anudeep is also working on the script of Jathi Ratnalu sequel and the project will start rolling later. Anudeep is working without breaks on multiple projects for now. He is also penning scripts for other directors.