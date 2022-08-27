The police warned the employees unions, particularly those who announced a protest on September 1, demanding the State government to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). In a media statement here on Saturday, Kanti Rana Tata, Commissioner of Police, NTR District warned that the police enforced Section 144 under CRPC and Section 30 of Police Act and they would not allow anybody to stage protests in Vijayawada city. He further explained that no employees’ organisations have taken permission from the police department to organize any kind of protests in the State. He also added that the police neither grant permission nor allow the protests in Vijayawada city limits.

Kanti Rana Tata informed that the police have intelligence that some anti-social elements were trying to take undue advantage, when the employees’ organizations would protest on the streets. There would be a Law and Order disturbance, if they allow these protests, he added.

The Commissioner of Police warned that those who would participate in the protests by violating these rules and regulations, would face the consequences. He explained that the police would lodge cases on the violators under IPC sections 143, 427, 452, 283, 341, 506, 120(B), R/W 149, Section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property and Sections 141, 146, 147 and 151 of Railway Act.