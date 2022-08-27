Vaisshnav Tej explains why Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is a must watch

Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming youthful rom-com ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ is gearing up to hit the screens on powerful date September 2nd. In this Romantic drama, Stunning beauty Ketika Sharma plays the female lead.

The film completed it’s censor formalities recently and received “U/A” certificate. Crisp’s runtime has been set to around 2 hours and 23 minutes, which the makers believe is an ideal runtime to engage and entertain the audience.

The team is upbeat about this young family entertainer. In a recent interview, Panja Vaisshnav Tej explained why this film is a must-see. He shared three main points about the film that will satisfy the audience: Full Entertainment, Family Emotion, and the chemistry and egoistic romance of the lead pair.

The film includes all of the magical moments that will engage and entertain the audience. Everyone is now eager to watch the lead pair’s magical chemistry. ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ is directed by Gireesaaya of ‘Adithya Varma-fame’, while it is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. Shamdat Sainudeen of ‘Uppena’ fame is cranking the camera.