Nikhil’s astounding journey is truly inspirational

As we all know, Karthikeya 2, the epic action-adventure film, was a massive box office success. The audience loved Karthikeya 2 because they felt a strong connection to the divine spirit depicted in the film. The box office figures are incredible.

Karthikeya 2 grossed 100 crores worldwide as of yesterday, from its August 13th release date. In Kurnool, the makers celebrated their success with a grand event.

These are some truly impressive numbers for Nikhil. He has always experimented with his films, and it is wonderful to see his success pay off in the form of a massive blockbuster.

Nikhil’s journey to this massive record is phenomenal. Starting his career as an assistant director for just 1116/- and now receiving 100 crores for a film is not an easy path. With his hardwork and effort he received many more blockbusters in his career.

His actual supremacy began with the film Swamy Ra Ra, and since then he has never looked back, leaving his imprint in the Telugu industry and promising everyone that his films will be unique and have something new to offer. He went through ups and downs in his career and is now ranked fifth in the Telugu Pan India stars list.

The small film “Karthikeya 2” is reigning supreme at the box office across the board, with the Hindi and Telugu versions of the film doing particularly well.

Last night, during the Karthikeya 2 success celebrations in Kurnool, Nikhil Siddhartha delivered a heartfelt speech in which he thanked each and every audience member for supporting his film and making it a huge success. He stated that the film has been embraced by all segments of the audience.