Alleging custodial torture of TDP cadre at Yadiki police station limits in Anantapur district, the party National General Secretary and Politburo member Varla Ramaiah urged the National Human Rights Commission to take stringent action against the police for this inhuman act, in a letter on Saturday. He alleged that the police lodged false complaint, subjecting victims to custodial torture, violated fundamental rights of the victims and violated ethics code of police. In spite of several representations and complaints to the NHRC about police excess in Andhra Pradesh, there has been no change in the police highhandedness and functioning.

Varla Ramaiah stated that, “A section of police in Andhra Pradesh have turned monstrous and are terrorizing opposition voices using torture, midnight arrests, threats and are functioning like the goons and henchmen of the ruling YSRCP”.

He maintained that, “In this regard, I would like to bring to your notice about the custodial torture of victims in Yadiki mandal, Anantapur district. The ruling YSRCP supporters pressurized the local animator to resign in an unjustified manner. Consequently, TDP supporters protested against the injustice of the ruling YSRCP. As a result, the YSRCP supported filed a false complaint with the police. The police in turn have summoned the following people to the police station on 24th August 2022 in the name of inquiry: M. Ramanjeneyulu, aged 35, M. Raja, aged 26; M. Nagarjuna, aged 30, Gujjala Raju, aged 36, Gujjala Siva, aged 34, Gujjala Simhadri, aged 16, Gujjala Dhanalakshmi, aged 32.”

He explained that, “The Yadiki police barring Gujjala Dhanalakshmi had retained remaining people at the police station and had subjected them to custodial torture. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Tadipatri, Chaitanya had particularly tortured the victims with fibre lathi. As per the reports, the said DSP, Chaitanya had forced the victims to place their fingers on the slab stone and beat on the fingers with fibre lathi”.