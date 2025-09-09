x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kalale Kalale K-Ramp: Heartwarming and Blissful

Published on September 9, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand announces OMI
image
Mirai perfectly blends history, fiction with great emotional core – TG Vishwa Prasad
image
Sudan Gurung and the Rising Gen Z Rebellion in Nepal
image
Kalale Kalale K-Ramp: Heartwarming and Blissful
image
Give me Poison says this Jailed Kannada Actor

Kalale Kalale K-Ramp: Heartwarming and Blissful

Kiran Abbavaram

Young and rising star Kiran Abbavaram, is set to entertain with K-Ramp. The film will be produced by successful producer Razesh Danda and Shiva Bommak under the banners of Hasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloids. The film is written and directed by debutant Jains Nani.

Yukti Thareja is playing the female lead opposite Kiran Abbavaram in this project. The film’s shoot is progressing at full speed. Today, makers unveiled the second single Kalale Kalale. Chaitan Bharadwaj, celebrated for his chart-topping romantic tracks, delivers yet another memorable love melody.

His successful collaboration with Kiran Abbavaram has already produced several musical hits, and this new release promises to go beyond expectations. The composition is a breezy and soulful melody that instantly captures the listener’s emotions. Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja share delightful on-screen chemistry, turning the song into a visual treat.

Lyricist Bhaskarabhatla crafts touching, easy-to-sing lyrics that add depth and charm to the tune, while Kapil Kapilan’s enchanting vocals bring an added layer of warmth and magic. With its heartfelt music, expressive performances, and appealing aesthetics, this love number is poised to win hearts everywhere.

K Ramp promises heavy entertainment on October 18th. With every content material, the films expectation rising.

Next Sudan Gurung and the Rising Gen Z Rebellion in Nepal Previous Give me Poison says this Jailed Kannada Actor
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand announces OMI
image
Mirai perfectly blends history, fiction with great emotional core – TG Vishwa Prasad
image
Kalale Kalale K-Ramp: Heartwarming and Blissful

Latest

image
Sharwanand announces OMI
image
Mirai perfectly blends history, fiction with great emotional core – TG Vishwa Prasad
image
Sudan Gurung and the Rising Gen Z Rebellion in Nepal
image
Kalale Kalale K-Ramp: Heartwarming and Blissful
image
Give me Poison says this Jailed Kannada Actor

Most Read

image
Sudan Gurung and the Rising Gen Z Rebellion in Nepal
image
Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Local Body Polls
image
Telangana Group 1 Merit List Canceled: A Strong Message to the Congress Government

Related Articles

Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025