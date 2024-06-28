x
Home > Movie News > Kalki 2898 AD producer's statement about Records

Kalki 2898 AD producer’s statement about Records

Published on June 28, 2024 by

Kalki 2898 AD producer’s statement about Records

Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt are the masterminds behind the production of successful films like Yevade Subramanyam, Mahanati, Sita Ramam, Jathi Ratnalu and Kalki 2898 AD. Though Nag Ashwin took care of the creative side, Priyanka and Swapna handled the production of these films with perfection. Kalki 2898 AD is a mega budget film and it opened on a strong note. Responding about the records and the earnings, Swapna Dutt made a sensible statement showing her passion and love for cinema.

“It’s very amazing that people are calling or asking. Did we cross records? It’s hilarious because guys who create or created those records never make films for the records. We make for the audience. We make for the love of cinema. We did the same” told the statement of Swapna Dutt. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and the film featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Paduokone, Disha Patani in the lead roles.

https://x.com/SwapnaDuttCh/status/1806582784649314514

