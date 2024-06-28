Outrage after Tamannaah’s name included in a Textbook

Spread the love

A private school in Hebbal has caused outrage by including a lesson on actress Tamannaah Bhatia in a 7th-grade textbook. The lesson is part of a chapter on the Sindhi community titled “Life of Indian people after the Partition of Sindh.” Parents argue that the inclusion of Tamannaah Bhatia is not relevant to the topic and unnecessary. The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) is investigating the parents’ complaints. KAMS has contacted both the school and the CBSE board for clarification. The concerned school authorities have declined to comment on the issue.

Shashikumar D, general secretary of KAMS, states that some of Tamannaah Bhatia’s films may be inappropriate for children. Mentioning her in the curriculum could expose students to inappropriate online content. Shashikumar D suggests that there are more relevant accomplishments within the Sindhi community to be highlighted. The investigation is ongoing, and no resolution has been communicated yet.