Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Home > Movie News > Outrage after Tamannaah's name included in a Textbook

Outrage after Tamannaah’s name included in a Textbook

Published on June 28, 2024 by

Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser
Samantha joins Secret Alchemist as Co-Founder
Buzz: Indian 3 may head for a direct Digital Release?

Outrage after Tamannaah’s name included in a Textbook

A private school in Hebbal has caused outrage by including a lesson on actress Tamannaah Bhatia in a 7th-grade textbook. The lesson is part of a chapter on the Sindhi community titled “Life of Indian people after the Partition of Sindh.” Parents argue that the inclusion of Tamannaah Bhatia is not relevant to the topic and unnecessary. The Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) is investigating the parents’ complaints. KAMS has contacted both the school and the CBSE board for clarification. The concerned school authorities have declined to comment on the issue.

Shashikumar D, general secretary of KAMS, states that some of Tamannaah Bhatia’s films may be inappropriate for children. Mentioning her in the curriculum could expose students to inappropriate online content. Shashikumar D suggests that there are more relevant accomplishments within the Sindhi community to be highlighted. The investigation is ongoing, and no resolution has been communicated yet.

Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser

Nagarjuna files a Defamation case against Konda Surekha
Exclusive: NTR in talks with a Tamil Director
Buckle Up For VT’s Matka Powerful Teaser
Samantha joins Secret Alchemist as Co-Founder
Buzz: Indian 3 may head for a direct Digital Release?

‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments: A Lesson in Public Accountability

