Kalki2898AD Day1 Worldwide Collections- All Time Top3 Opening

Spread the love

Kalki2898AD Day1 Worldwide Collections

Kalki2898AD has taken a decent opening Worldwide as the film has collected a gross of 165 Cr. The distributor share is at 88 Cr. This is All Time top third opening for any Indian film behind Baahubali2 & RRR. KGF2 stands in 4th place, Salaar in 5th place which makes Prabhas the hero having 3 films in the top 5 openers. The film has had an excellent opening in Hyderabad city, good in UA, and it’s below par to decent as it varied at different centres in the Telugu states. The opening is not on par with expectations. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & North India has seen good numbers. The film has broken RRR premiers+Day1 numbers in North America & UK which is a huge feat. The rest of the overseas numbers are good as well.

Below are the area-wise numbers: (Shares, Gross numbers in Brackets)