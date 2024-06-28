x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Epic Clash: Rajinikanth Vs Suriya on Cards

Epic Clash: Rajinikanth Vs Suriya on Cards

Published on June 28, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
image
Devara Success meet Cancelled
image
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”
image
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments: A Lesson in Public Accountability
image
Vijay to remake Balakrishna’s Film

Epic Clash: Rajinikanth Vs Suriya on Cards

Spread the love

Superstar Rajinikanth is almost done with the shoot of his next film Vettaiyan and the film is directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on October 10th during the Dasara holiday season. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh will be seen essaying other important roles in this action entertainer and Rajinikanth essays the role of a cop. The film is produced by Lyca Productions.

Tamil actor Suriya is completely focused on Kanguva, a big-budget periodic drama directed by Siva. The film faced multiple delays and it is now slated for October 10th release. The makers made an announcement and this is the first time Rajinikanth and Suriya are heading for a clash. As it is the Dasara season, two biggies can share the screens and revenues. Kanguva is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. The film has Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu in other prominent roles.

Next Kalki2898AD Day1 Worldwide Collections- All Time Top3 Opening Previous Why did Naga Shaurya step out to support Darshan?
else

TRENDING

image
Devara Success meet Cancelled
image
Vijay to remake Balakrishna’s Film
image
Buzz: Bollywood actor to lock horns with Nani?

Latest

image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
image
Devara Success meet Cancelled
image
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”
image
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments: A Lesson in Public Accountability
image
Vijay to remake Balakrishna’s Film

Most Read

image
‘Team Revanth’ badly needs training on image management
image
CM Revanth Reddy launches “WittyLeaks”
image
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha’s Controversial Comments: A Lesson in Public Accountability

Related Articles

Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit Mahira Sharma hotness at beach Chetna Pande Beach Photos Flower Decoration For Onam Tollywood Support for Samantha Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe Preethi Asrani Elegant Look Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening Health Benefits Of Cardamom Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions Food To Eat Before Booze Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways