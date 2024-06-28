Epic Clash: Rajinikanth Vs Suriya on Cards

Spread the love

Superstar Rajinikanth is almost done with the shoot of his next film Vettaiyan and the film is directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on October 10th during the Dasara holiday season. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh will be seen essaying other important roles in this action entertainer and Rajinikanth essays the role of a cop. The film is produced by Lyca Productions.

Tamil actor Suriya is completely focused on Kanguva, a big-budget periodic drama directed by Siva. The film faced multiple delays and it is now slated for October 10th release. The makers made an announcement and this is the first time Rajinikanth and Suriya are heading for a clash. As it is the Dasara season, two biggies can share the screens and revenues. Kanguva is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. The film has Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu in other prominent roles.