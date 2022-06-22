Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Keerthy Suresh wish Vijay a happy birthday

Actors Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Keerthy Suresh joined scores of people from different walks of life who wished actor Vijay a happy birthday on Wednesday.

Sources say that actor Kamal Haasan called up Vijay to wish him on his birthday. Dhanush took to Twitter to tweet his birthday wish to Vijay. He wrote, “Happy birthday dear Vijay sir. Thank you for paving the way for us and making us believe.”

Keerthy Suresh posted a birthday poem for Vijay on her Twitter timeline. She wrote, “Poo pola manasu.. yeratha vayasu, kollywood-in #Varisu (Heart is like a flower, he never ages and he is Kollywood’s heir). The name is Thalapathy. Happy Birthday Vijay sir!! Let this year bring you lots of happiness and verithanamaana box office success. Can’t wait to watch #Varisu on the big screens!!”

Several other actors, directors and even cricketers joined fans in wishing Vijay a happy birthday.

Director Vignesh Shivan tweeted, “Happy birthday to the always amazing Thalapathy Vijay sir. May you have a beautiful life that inspires all of us. God bless you sir always!”

Cricketer Badrinath, who played for Chennai Super Kings, too took to Twitter to greet Vijay on his birthday. He wrote, “Happy Birthday actor Vijay. ‘Ghilli’ (is) my all time favourite.”