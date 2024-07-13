x
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan pockets big with Indian Franchise?

Published on July 13, 2024 by

Kamal Haasan pockets big with Indian Franchise?

Indian 2 released on Friday and the film received a pathetic response from the audience. The film has been struggling to post decent numbers on its first Saturday in all the languages. Indian 2 was delayed by years and the budget increased badly. Red Giant Films joined Lyca Productions to complete the shoot. Indian 2 did not receive great advances and the makers released the film on their own. The makers are expected to lose big through the film. Though the shoot of Indian 3 is completed, the result of Indian 2 will impact the theatrical and non-theatrical business of Indian 3. One man who has completely benefited with the franchise is Kamal Haasan.

The top actor has demanded hefty remuneration for the films. He is said to have charged Rs 150 crores as remuneration for Indian 2 and Indian 3. After Vikram ended up as a super hit and Shankar proposing Indian 3, Kamal Haasan demanded a big paycheque and the makers cleared the dues for the actor. Shankar has decided to share the profits instead of charging big for the film. He would not benefit with Indian 2 and Indian 3. Kamal Haasan is the only one who made big financial benefits with the franchise of Indian.

Next Bharateeyudu-2 AP/TS day1 collections – Good Previous Shankar and Anirudh badly Trolled
