Kamal Haasan pockets big with Indian Franchise?

Indian 2 released on Friday and the film received a pathetic response from the audience. The film has been struggling to post decent numbers on its first Saturday in all the languages. Indian 2 was delayed by years and the budget increased badly. Red Giant Films joined Lyca Productions to complete the shoot. Indian 2 did not receive great advances and the makers released the film on their own. The makers are expected to lose big through the film. Though the shoot of Indian 3 is completed, the result of Indian 2 will impact the theatrical and non-theatrical business of Indian 3. One man who has completely benefited with the franchise is Kamal Haasan.

The top actor has demanded hefty remuneration for the films. He is said to have charged Rs 150 crores as remuneration for Indian 2 and Indian 3. After Vikram ended up as a super hit and Shankar proposing Indian 3, Kamal Haasan demanded a big paycheque and the makers cleared the dues for the actor. Shankar has decided to share the profits instead of charging big for the film. He would not benefit with Indian 2 and Indian 3. Kamal Haasan is the only one who made big financial benefits with the franchise of Indian.