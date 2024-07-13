x
Home > Boxoffice

Bharateeyudu-2 AP/TS day1 collections – Good

Published on July 13, 2024 by

Bharateeyudu-2 AP/TS day1 collections – Good

Bharateeyudu2 has taken good opening in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 5.8 Cr. The film has done big numbers in Nizam owing to ticket hike. The sequel factor & Shankar has given the film a big push. Occupancy for the film in AP/TS is better than that of Tamil Nadu. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 21 Cr(excluding GST) and it needs to be seen how it will fare today as the wom is mixed.

Below are area-wise shares

AreaAP/TS day1 collections
Nizam2.46 Cr
Ceeded0.95 Cr
UA0.7 Cr
Guntur0.55 Cr
East0.37 Cr
West0.27 Cr
Krishna0.36 Cr
Nellore0.17 Cr
Total5.83 Cr (10.2 Cr Gross)
else

