Home > Movie News

Interesting title considered for NBK109?

Interesting title considered for NBK109?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for his 109th film in the direction of Bobby Kolli. The film was kept on hold after Balayya turned busy with politics. He resumed the shoot recently and the makers are in plans to complete the shooting formalities by the end of October. There are several titles considered and the makers are yet to make an official announcement for the same. As per the update we hear, Veera Mass is the title considered for the film and it will be announced soon by the team. After considering several titles, the team voted for Veera Mass. Balayya sports a new look in this mass entertainer.

Meenakshi Chowdary, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in other important roles and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is essaying the role of the lead antagonist. Thaman is scoring the music and background score for Veera Mass. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the film may have a December release this year. Balakrishna will soon kick-start the shoot of Akhanda 2 after he completes Veera Mass.

