Shankar and Anirudh badly Trolled

Shankar decided to recreate the magic of Bharateeyudu and the sequel titled Indian 2 released yesterday. Leaving many in shock, Indian 2 is the poorest attempt from Shankar. He failed in all the departments and the film is rejected badly in all the languages. Shankar is heavily trolled for his lazy writing and poor presentation. The expectations on Indian 3 came down and there are doubts about the film’s release. Shankar, who has delivered some of the best films, has been struggling to live up to the expectations. Robo (Enthiran) was his last best work and biggest hit and it was released in 2010. He remade 3 Idiots as Nanban and it was rejected by the audience. I featuring Vikram ended up as a disappointment.

2.0 was an average film and the makers lost big money because of the huge budget. Now Indian 2 is declared as a flop. There are debates going on about the next film Game Changer that has Ram Charan in the lead role. The talented director has to bounce back with Game Changer for sure and the makers too invested big money on the film. On the other side, Anirudh who happens to be the national sensational music director delivered a poor work for Indian 2. Not a single song got registered and he even failed to score an impressive background music. He is heavily trolled along with Shankar post release of Indian 2.