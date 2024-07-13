x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Shankar and Anirudh badly Trolled

Published on July 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up
image
Pottel Trailer Launch Event
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Intense Clash Between Gautham and Nikhil Shocks Housemates
image
Rajamouli and his AI Collaboration with an International Studio

Shankar and Anirudh badly Trolled

Spread the love

Shankar decided to recreate the magic of Bharateeyudu and the sequel titled Indian 2 released yesterday. Leaving many in shock, Indian 2 is the poorest attempt from Shankar. He failed in all the departments and the film is rejected badly in all the languages. Shankar is heavily trolled for his lazy writing and poor presentation. The expectations on Indian 3 came down and there are doubts about the film’s release. Shankar, who has delivered some of the best films, has been struggling to live up to the expectations. Robo (Enthiran) was his last best work and biggest hit and it was released in 2010. He remade 3 Idiots as Nanban and it was rejected by the audience. I featuring Vikram ended up as a disappointment.

2.0 was an average film and the makers lost big money because of the huge budget. Now Indian 2 is declared as a flop. There are debates going on about the next film Game Changer that has Ram Charan in the lead role. The talented director has to bounce back with Game Changer for sure and the makers too invested big money on the film. On the other side, Anirudh who happens to be the national sensational music director delivered a poor work for Indian 2. Not a single song got registered and he even failed to score an impressive background music. He is heavily trolled along with Shankar post release of Indian 2.

Next Kamal Haasan pockets big with Indian Franchise? Previous Ramanaidu blames blue media for anti-campaign
else

TRENDING

image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba
image
Rajamouli and his AI Collaboration with an International Studio

Latest

image
After wedding, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to team up
image
Pottel Trailer Launch Event
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Intense Clash Between Gautham and Nikhil Shocks Housemates
image
Rajamouli and his AI Collaboration with an International Studio

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan’s 4-Month Governance Milestone
image
Telangana Universities get new VCs
image
Harish Rao takes up CM Revanth’s challenge

Related Articles

Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio Sana Makbul’s party trait Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24 Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip Sprouts: Amazing Benefits Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown Kusha Kapila’s New Look Kavya Thapar Saree Look Neha Dhupia For Roadies