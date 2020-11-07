Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Teaser: Intriguing Cut

South Indian Superstar Kamal Haasan is celebrating his birthday today and the announcement about his next film is out. His next film is titled Vikram and will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The teaser looks very interesting and intriguing. Kamal looks perfectly planned with a bunch of weapons before he invites the special guests to his house. Vikram is said to be a political thriller and the regular shoot commences very soon. The film produced by Raajkamal Films International will release in summer 2021 in multiple languages.

