YCP MLA, her follower fear life threats from each other

Tadikonda YCP MLA Vundavalli Sridevi has complained to the Guntur police saying that she has a life threat from one S. Sandeep who was recently dismissed from the ruling party. She said that ever since she was facing life threat ever since the police raided the gambling dens and removed them in the constituency. The police immediately filed cases at the Tullur and the Guntur police stations.

As a result, Sandeep has to flee his native village and he has been absconding for the last ten days. In fact, till this clash surfaced, he was one of the right hand followers of the MLA. After these cases and after how Sandeep fled his home, it took the ruling party leaders and activists by surprise now.

Now, Sandeep, who is on the run from police, released a latest selfie video, saying that he was facing the life threat from MLA Sridevi. It is because of the MLA that he has to go absconding while his family members and parents are suffering for lack of his presence.

Sandeep further appealed to the Chief Minister to rescue him and his family from the life threat. He told the CM that he had helped Sridevi to get loans at the time of elections. But now, she is not willing to pay them back. Just for asking for repayments, the MLA got him implicated. He said that only CM can rescue him. Not just the Opposition activists, even the YCP followers will face the same fate if they turn against the MLAs in any manner.