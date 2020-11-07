Heroine out from Balayya’s next

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are working for an action entertainer. The film will have two female leads and the makers finalized Prayaga Martin and Poorna for the roles. Prayaga Martin entered into the sets of the film recently and Boyapati Srinu shot a couple of scenes on Balayya and Prayaga. Boyapati felt that the actress will not fit well beside Balakrishna and decided to replace her.

There are talks that Boyapati roped in Pragya Jaiswal for the role and the actress will enter into the sets from Monday. It is unclear if the actress will fit well in the role and beside Balakrishna. The makers did not allocate a huge budget for the heroines because of which Boyapati had fewer options left. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad and is aimed for summer 2021 release. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer.