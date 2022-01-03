Kapu as CM: Will it always be a distant dream?

The CM post appears to be a case of sour grapes for the Kapu community. Once in every few days, someone or the other leader crops up from the community to claim the CM’s post. They invariably fail and leave the community in deep despair. This was the case with Chiru and then his sibling Pawan Kalyan.

If Chiru lost from one of the two seats he contested, his brother Pawan lost from both the seats he fought from. The community feels that it is the largest single caste in AP, but could not get the CM’s post. Now another effort is being made to unite Kapus to claim the CM post. Now the community is making a determined bid.

Several rounds of meetings of Kapu leaders are happening in Hyderabad. Leaders have met and discussed how to get power. The community leaders have decided that the Kapus cannot come to power unless they rope in other communities. So , a four-member committee has been constituted to hold discussions with other communities.

But the big question is will Kapu leaders shun their party affiliations and come together? Will Kanna Lakshminarayana leave the BJP or Ganta leave the TDP? What about Vangaveeti Radhakrishna? The second important issue is – no Kapu leader from the ruling party has attended these meetings. Will the community be able to achieve its targets if the leaders from the YSRCP do not join these effort? As of now, there are no clear answers.