Karan Johar talks about RRR, Pushpa and Prabhas

In a talk show hosted by a Bollywood film journalist Anupama Chopra, ace producer and director Karan Johar discussed in detail about what is ‘Pan Indian film’ is all about. He opined that the whole terminology of ‘Pan Indian film’ had started with Baahubali. As per Karan Johar, ‘Baahubali-1’ had done 112 crores business, whereas Rajamouli’s previous film ‘Makki’ had done just 1 crore business in Hindi Belt. Karan Johar also opined that every megastar from south or mega director from south cannot repeat this magic all the time or often. “Only Baahubali just had that scale, it had Amar chitra katha quality which helped the film become a runaway hit “he added.

Karan Johar also shared his opinion about current Telugu biggies – RRR and Pushpa. KJ predicts that RRR is going to be opening massively with a 30 crore on First day for Hindi Version alone in India. That is huge, that is pan India he says. They (audience) don’t know NTR in Hindi, they don’t know Ram Charan in Hindi, though they are demigods in Telugu they are not know here in Hindi. Yet, the Rajamouli Brand will be bringing a staggering 30 crores on Day One. “Pan India film” is when all the things fall into place brilliantly just few times, it is not going to be repeated every time Karan says.

Continuing on the subject Karan Johar discussed about Prabhas and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Satellite screening, dubbed Telugu films in Hindi market has fetched stardom to Heroes like Prabhas and Allu Arjun. Karan has recollected that when Prabhas visited his office in Mumbai for Baahubali promotion, Karan’s office had witnessed highest number crowd in terms of industry insiders and fans to see Prabhas.

Karan Johar also has all praises for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. He says Allu Arjun is huge megastar in Telugu, his last film ‘Ala Vaikunthapuram lo ‘was one of the biggest hits. “Pushpa in Hindi had opened to 3 crores which you would say it is not a big number but there are many films which aren’t opened to that number in this pandemic. Pushpa was not marketed, it was just a cold release with few posters and digital information but his film Pushpa opened well because audience knew Allu Arjun from satellite and dubbed films. The satellite telecast of south films is transforming the stardom to Hindi “opined Karan Johar.

Overall, Karan Johar’s insight about pan Indian films made in Telugu is commendable