Karnataka follows Jagan decentralisation but avoids Capital shifting

The BJP Government in Karnataka has decided to decentralise the state administration like in Andhra Pradesh but in a more people-friendly way. The Karnataka State Cabinet has already ordered for shifting of over nine key departments out of Benaglore Capital City. They will be moved to Belagavi in North Karnataka. These departments are mostly related to irrigation, sugarcane development, human rights commission, etc.

Karnataka’s decision is seen as a big blow to the Jagan Reddy government in AP. Political analysts say that Karnataka model is ideal considering their conscious effort not to disturb Bangalore Capital. There will not be major opposition to it. But in AP, CM Jagan Reddy unilaterally decided to shift the whole Secretariat and CMO out of Amaravati Capital to Vizag Executive Capital City. Karnataka carefully avoided such a thoughtless decision. Also, Karnataka Government didn’t go for multiple capitals. Jagan 3 Capitals idea is being described by experts as a bad, Tughlaq decision.

Will Jagan now follow the saner Karnataka model of decentralisation? Analysts say that CM Jagan will now be under lot of pressure to shift a few offices under decentralisation but not shift AP Capital as a whole.