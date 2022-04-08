Karthikeya And UV Creations Come Together

Young and talented hero Karthikeya is raring to deliver a box office hit and he has now joined forces with UV Creations for a new project.

UV Creations took to social media to officially announced their collaboration with Karthikeya little while ago. They even dropped a new poster to publicize the same.

The poster looks intriguing and has an intense vibe. Karthikeya is seen from behind in the poster. The red shade implies that there is a fair deal of violence in the film.

This project is tentatively titled Karthikeya8 and the shoot is in progress now. Debutant Prashanth Reddy is directing the project and more details will be out in the near future.