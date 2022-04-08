Viral now: Akira Nandan in Boxing Mode

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan is all grown up and there are speculations that he would soon be launched in Tollywood. Renu Desai along with Akira and Aadya shifted to Hyderabad years ago. On his birthday, a short video of Akira Nandan practicing kickboxing is going viral now. Akira is all grown up and he is getting trained well before getting launched. Akira is over 6 feet tall and several Tollywood celebrities, Mega fans wished the youngster on his birthday. The details about his debut film will be out once the project is locked.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.