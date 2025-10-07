Karur Stampede: Vijay speaks to victims’ families

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay was left in deep shock because of the stampede that took place in Karur recently. 41 people passed away during the stampede on September 27th. Vijay has started reaching out to the family members of the deceased starting from Monday evening. He expressed his condolences to the family members through video calls and the actor-turned-politician will visit all these families personally very soon.

The party leadership will make an announcement about his visit very soon. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam promised financial aid for the families of the deceased. The party leadership asked the families not to record or photograph the video calls of Vijay. The stampede has created a sensation across the country. Vijay and his team are now focused on other meetings and are taking extra care not to repeat any unnecessary incident in the future.