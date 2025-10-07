x
Home > Movie News

Baahubali Producer clears Rumors about Prabhas

Published on October 7, 2025 by sankar

The two parts of Baahubali are made as Baahubali: The Epic and the film releases on October 31st across the globe. SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali are personally monitoring the final cut and the team will also promote the film. Shobu Yarlagadda, the film’s producer during an interview clarified about the rumors. He said that Prabhas was the only choice when Baahubali was planned and they had no other considerations.

“I have seen online about the rumors that we asked Hrithik for the role of Baahubali but from day one, we only considered Prabhas” clarified Shobu Yarlagadda. For Baahubali: The Epic, Prabhas, Anushka and Rana Daggubati have shot for an interview and it will be released soon. Baahubali: The Epic will have a record release across the globe on October 31st.

