Vishwak Sen’s Funky Update is Here

Vishwak Sen delivered a series of flops and he calmed down. He is completely focused on his upcoming movie titled Funky. Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV is the director and the shoot is happening as per the plan. The makers today announced that the teaser of Funky will be out on October 10th. The team also clarified that Funky is an out-and-out entertainer with family emotions.

Rumors said that Kayadu Lohar is the leading lady but the makers haven’t confirmed about the lead actress in the film. The team may reveal the name with the teaser. Bheems is scoring the music and Funky is an important film for Vishwak Sen and Anudeep KV. Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios are the producers. The film releases next year.