Kathi Karthika to join Congress!

Popular Telugu TV anchor and Telugu Bigg Boss-1 fame Kathi Karthika is all set to join Congress.

Kathi Karthika today (Sunday) met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and expressed her desire to join Congress and work for strengthening Congress in Telangana.

Madhu Yashki Goud invited her to join the Congress. Karthika said she will join Congress soon.

Kathi Karthika has been desperately trying to build her political career for the last two years.

She contested Dubbak Assembly bypoll in November 2020 as an Independent candidate.

Though she campaigned a lot, she failed to retain even deposit.

At this stage she realised that she cannot succeed on her own in politics and she needs the support of a major political party to make it big in politics.

Though she is the grand daughter of senior TRS leader and Telangana Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Padma Rao Goud, she is not keen to join TRS.

Finally, she has decided to join Congress and test her political fortunes.