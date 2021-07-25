YSRCP bags Eluru Municipal Corporation!

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh has bagged the Eluru Municipal Corporation. The counting of votes is taking place today (Sunday) from 8 am.

The elections were held on March 10 but the counting of votes was held up due to AP High Court directions.

However, the AP High Court recently allowed State Election Commission to take up the counting of votes.

Out of 50 wards in Eluru municipal corporations, the YSRCP is clearly leading in 31 wards as per the latest trends.

The TDP, BJP and others are leading in one ward each.

The full results are expected by 2 pm. But going by current trends, the victory of YSRCP is certain.

The YSRCP had made a clean sweep in municipal elections held in March this year,

It also registered a big victory in Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll held in April this year.