Aakash Puri as ‘Bachan Saab’ from Chor Bazaar !!

On the occasion of Young Talent Aakash Puri’s Birthday, his upcoming film Chor Bazaar team unveiled his first look as ‘Bachan Saab’.

He looks dashing in the First Look & Motion poster while sources say he worked out well on his body for the role.

Chor Bazaar is filming as a Love Action entertainer directed by George Reddy fame Jeevan Reddy starring Gehna Sippy as lady lead.

Suresh Bobbili’s music for motion poster followed by first look hiked the expectations on the movie already.

V.S.Raju is bankrolling it under IV Productions banner. Shoot to commence at the outskirts of Hyderabad.