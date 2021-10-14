Kavitha breaks silence, talks politics after long time!

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, has been maintaining a stoic silence on politics ever since she was defeated in Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

Although she was made MLC in October 2020, she remained politically inactive even after a year.

But Kavitha on Thursday (today) finally broke her silence and talked about politics in the wake of Huzurabad by poll.

Kavitha tried to downplay Etala Rajender saying she doesn’t consider BJP as prime political rival of TRS.

She says TRS will win Huzurabad comfortably but she is not ready to accept this bypoll as a referendum on TRS government.

When Kavitha is so confident of TRS victory, why she is hesitant to accept this by poll as referendum is the question for which she has no answer.

This gave scope for suspicion that Kavitha has doubts about TRS victory and for this reason she is finding excuses saying people are not considering Huzurabad by poll as referendum