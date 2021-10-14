Mahesh Babu about Rajamouli’s Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he will take up Trivikram’s film after he is done with the film. Mahesh Babu will soon work with SS Rajamouli next year and Superstar fans are left delighted with the news. Mahesh Babu while speaking during one of his interviews said that he is all set to make his pan-Indian debut with Rajamouli’s film. Mahesh said that this would be the right film to make his Hindi debut.

He said that Rajamouli’s film is the right one to make his Hindi debut and the film will be made in multiple languages. KL Narayana will produce the film on Sri Durga Arts banner. Rajamouli will shift his focus on Mahesh Babu’s film right after the release of RRR, a pan-Indian film that has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.