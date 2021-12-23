Kavitha, KTR quotas trouble TRS in districts!

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister KCR is the supreme leader in TRS. There are no groups in TRS at least at high command level although there are some groups between ministers and TRS MLAs in districts.

But it now appears that groups are surfacing in TRS at high command level in the name of KCR, his son KTR and daughter Kavitha.

Few TRS leaders in districts are openly projecting themselves as those belonging to KCR group, KTR group and Kavitha group.

They are openly vying for party tickets to contest upcoming Assembly polls in 2023 under KTR quota and Kavitha quota. Such instance came to light in Kamareddy district, which is represented by Kavitha as part of Undivided Nizamabad district.

Kamareddy Assembly constituency is held by TRS MLA Gampa Goverdhan, who got elected four times.

Now, a Muslim minority leader is staking claim on this seat under Kavitha quota for 2023 Assembly polls.

A lady municipal chairperson is projecting herself as Kamareddy candidate under KTR quota. As this is not enough, one velama community leader claims himself as candidate under KCR quota.

These quotas at high command level are creating problems not just for TRS but also sitting party MLAs who are worried about their political future.