Kavitha raises voice, TS govt hikes salaries of sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who got elected to Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad local authorities seat in October last year, proved how powerful she is in the TRS government headed by her father and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao.

Within 24 hours Kavitha raising her voice against ill-treatment being meted out to MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs, and sarpanches in the Legislative Assembly, the Telangana government issued orders on Tuesday (today) increasing their salaries by 30 percent.

Kavitha made her first speech in Legislative Council on Monday, a year after she was elected as MLC. Sarpanches, MPTCs, MPPs, ZPTCs were the voters in Nizamabad local authorities seat, who elected her as MLC.

Kavitha expressed her unhappiness at the lack of funds and respect for MPTCs, MPPs, ZPTCs, and sarpanches in her speech.

Her speech created a flutter in political circles and it was carried prominently in all the newspapers and news channels embarrassing the TRS government.

Panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao immediately sprung into action and issued orders increasing salaries for them.

Increasing salaries was a long pending demand of sarpanches and others but it was resolved within 24 hours of Kavitha taking up this issue.