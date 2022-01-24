KCR fires, Jagan silent on Modi’s IAS transfer rules!

Almost all the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states are up in arms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to amend the All India Services (Cadre) Rules, 1954 by the BJP government at the Centre.

The amendment gives complete powers to Centre to depute any IAS, IPS, IFS officer working in States on central deputation without the consent of the state government.

Now, IAS officers working in states are sent to central deputation with the consent of the Chief Ministers. Modi’s amendment took away the powers of CMs in this regard.

The CMs of non-BJP ruled states such as Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan etc have written to PM Modi lodging their strong protest against this amendment and demanding the Centre to rollback the decision.

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao also wrote a strongly worded letter to Modi in this regard on Monday (today).

But Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is maintaining complete silence on this issue.

Though Jagan is the CM of a non-BJP ruled state, he is not lodging his protest or raising his voice against Modi taking over the rights of the state governments.

This gives clear indications that Jagan has no intention to confront Modi or BJP and simply tolerate whatever Modi or BJP government at the Centre does.

This also indicates that Jagan fears Modi and BJP for obvious reasons.