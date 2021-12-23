KCR forgets PV, Ambedkar again!

TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is yet again coming under attack from all quarters for skipping the official programme of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s death anniversary held on Thursday (today) at Necklace Raod, Hyderabad.

The event was organised officially by Telangana state government but KCR did not bother to attend the event to pay tributes to PV.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan found time to visit PV’s samadhi at Necklace Rao to pay tributes on the occasion but KCR could not spare time.

This naturally triggered criticism against KCR in political circles as well as on social media platforms who accused him of chanting the names of PV or Ambedkar only when there are elections.

KCR never visited PV’s samadhi to pay tributes after he became except once in 2014 soon after he became CM. But KCR all of a sudden declared year-long centenary celebrations of PV in 2020 on behalf of Telangana government. He fielded PV’s daughter as TRS candidate for Graduate MLC polls in March 2021. KCR attended PV’s birth anniversary celebrations in 2020 and 2021.

Now, KCR ignored PV’s death anniversary programme. Similarly, KCR never paid floral tributes to Ambedkar during his birth or death anniversary by visiting his statue at Tank Bund after he became CM in 2014. But when Huzurabad Assembly bypoll came, KCR started paying floral tibutes to Ambedkar at Pragathi Bhavan and announced Dalit Bandhu scheme.

But after Huzurabad bypoll in which TRS lost, KCR again ignored Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6 recently. KCR or Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) did not bother to issue even a message paying tributes to Ambedkar.