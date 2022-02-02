KCR Govt ‘encroaches’ Telangana journalists land!

It’s been nearly eight years since TRS came to power in Telangana in 2014. TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao made several tall promises to journalists in the last eight years that his government will allot house sites to journalists in Telangana saying that without the support of journalists there was no Telangana movement or no Telangana state.

His son K.T.Rama Rao also promised in several journalist unions meetings that it’s his responsibility to ensure house sites for journalists during the last eight years.

Now, Telangana journalists are shocked to see the KCR government encroaching housing society land allotted to journalists in Hyderabad in 2008 by then AP CM YS Rajashekar Reddy.

YSR allotted 70 acres of land to journalists in 2008 in two parcels, each parcel of an extent of nearly 35 acres each. While one land parcel is located in Nizampet, the other one is in Pet Basheerabad in Kompally.

Both are now prime properties. However, these land parcels could not be developed or plots were allotted to journalists since 2008 due to pending case in Supreme Court after a few persons filed petitions challenging sanctioning of house sites to journalists.

Now KCR government has eyed these vacant land parcels. Secretly, it issued orders sanctioning Pet Basheerbad land to build IT Towers.

Ironically, it is KTR who is going to lay foundation for IT Towers at this site next week.

This news came as a big shock to journalists who are already angry at TRS government for not taking measures to resolve pending case in Supreme Court for last eight years.

They are unable to digest the fact how KCR secretly allotted their land to IT Towers and how his son KTR is laying foundation ignoring their repeated promises made earlier to journalists over allotment of house sites.

Journalists are even shocked to know that KCR and KTR anyway did not sanction any house sites for journalists during the last eight years but they are now eyeing the journalists land that was allotted by previous CM YSR.

Journalists are questioning how can government allot land on which a case in pending in the Supreme Court to others to build IT Towers. They question is it not encroachment of land by the government.