Official: Radhe Shyam Release Date Announced

Putting an end to the long wait, the makers of Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam have announced the new theatrical release date of the film. A striking new thematic poster was unveiled to announce the release date of the film.

The poster confirms that Radhe Shyam will be releasing in theatres on the 11th of March. The poster has a novel touch to it.

Now that the release date is officially announced, we can expect the makers to release more promotional material in the next few days as there is just over a month to go for the film’s release.

The intense love drama is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde play the lead roles in the film.