Murali Mohan hangs up boots, Rajahmundry TDP looks for MP candidate!!

Andhra Pradesh is a good two years away from elections, but the politics have already heated up in Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency, especially in the TDP. The lookout for the MP candidate from the party has already begun with several persons throwing their hat in the ring.

Actor-realtor-builder Maganti Murali Mohan represented Rajahmundry in 2014. In the 2019 elections, his daughter-in-law Roopa contested in his place and lost to YSRCP’s Margani Bharat. In fact, Murali Mohan unsuccessfully contested in the 2009 elections too. Since 2009, he has taken up several service activities in the name of his charitable trust. The works of the Charitable Trust endeared him to the voters and was responsible for his 2014 victory.

However, neither Murali Mohan nor Roopa have visited the constituency after the 2019 debacle. The charitable works have also been stopped completely. The Maganti family is showing no interest whatsoever in Rajahmundry. With this, the TDP has begun looking for an alternative candidate to Maganti Murali Mohan.

Though former minister KS Jawahar has been appointed as the incharge for Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency, he does not have the resources needed to contest for the Lok Sabha seat. Hence, names like industrialist-businessman Ganni Krishna and Rajahmundry sitting MLA Adireddy Bhavani’s husband Adireddy Vasu are being heard. Kovvur-based industrialist Alluri Indra Kumar has also reportedly thrown his hat in the ring. All the three leaders are said to be trying to consolidate their respective positions