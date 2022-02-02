Is Revanth’s best follower planning to leave Congress?

Till a few months ago, she was believed to be the close confidante of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and was touted as the incharge for the North Telangana districts. She was among those who stood along with Revanth Reddy in his victory procession before swearing in as the TPCC chief. But, Mulug’s two-time Congress MLA Seethakka has suddenly fallen silent.

In fact, her visits to Hyderabad have come down and she is not seen in Gandhi Bhavan these days. She is largely confined to her constituency of Mulug. Her social media wing too has become inactive. Earlier, videos and images of Seethakka traversing through deep jungles to reach out the tribals were regularly uploaded. But, they have stopped now.

Even on the issue of arrangements for the biennial tribal fair of Medaram, Seethakka is not raising her voice. She is reportedly not raising any questions over the contract works. During the last Medaram Jatara, she was very vociferous in highlighting corruption and fund misappropriation. But, this time, she is keeping largely to herself.

The buzz is growing that she might quit the Congress and join the TRS. Her proximity with TRS leader and minister Satyavathy Rathod too is being viewed with suspicion. Insiders say that she is unhappy with the way Revanth Reddy is running the party. As of now, she has not responded to these rumours. Let’s wait and see how things pan out.