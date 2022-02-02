Have new districts pushed Amaravati on back-burner?

Why has the TDP stopped talking about Amaravati these days? While it is taking up issues such as Kodali Nani’s casinos and the carving out of new districts, the TDP has largely fallen silent on the issue of three capitals and Amaravati. Interestingly, this silence comes after a hugely successful Amaravati farmers’ padayatra from Thullur to Tirupati.

The Yatra was hugely successful and created quite a buzz. The yatra was enthusiastically received all along the route. The local TDP leaders provided the logistic support to the yatra and Chandrababu himself was the chief speaker at the culmination of the yatra in Tirupati. But, soon after, YS Jagan withdrew the 3 capitals bill to buy some time. Since then, the issue has been put in the cold storage.

The focus now has shifted to the carving out of 13 new districts in the state. Identifying and fighting the gerrymandering of the constituencies has become important for the TDP and it is now planning to raise several issues with regard to the new reorganisation. Also, the party is now focusing on rebuilding the party and re-energizing its cadre.

Amid all this, the Amaravati issue appears to have been put on the back burner. One section in the party feels that the party should react only when Jagan makes a move on the three capitals issue. There is also a fear in this section that the party would end up becoming a one-issue party if it only harped on Amaravati. Due to all these, the issue has now been relegated to the background.