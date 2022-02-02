Turmeric trouble for Dharmapuri Aravind

His political foray was sensational. He refused to toe his illustrious father’s political line and joined the BJP. He contested the Nizamabad MP seat and emerged a giant killer by trouncing Chief Minister KCR’s daughter Kavitha. Later, he carved a niche for himself with his acerbic comments and aggressive actions. But, all these seem to be coming to a naught for BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind.

These days, he is finding himself on a sticky wicket in his own constituency, His biggest promise during the 2019 elections appears to have become his toughest problem. He promised to get the Turmeric Board set up in Nizamabad. However, he has completely failed in turning this assurance into reality. The turmeric farmers are upset and angry with him. They are determined to defeat him in the next elections.

Realising this, Dharmapuri Aravind is planning to shift from the Lok Sabha to the assembly. He is planning to contest from Armoor constituency. He has already begun the groundwork for the 2023 elections. However, political analysts say that Armoor may not be a cakewalk for him since Armoor is home to a large number of turmeric farmers.

Analysts say that incumbent TRS MLA Jeevan Reddy is locally quite powerful. He has deep connections with almost every village in the constituency. So, fighting against Jeevan Reddy would be an arduous task for Aravind. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders too are unhappy with D Aravind’s decision to contest from Armoor as it would mean the end of their political dreams.