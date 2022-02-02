Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam teaser promises a fun-filled family ride

Makers of Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam have released the movie’s teaser. It promises a fun-filled family fare that is also loaded with romance and emotions.

The teaser is about wedding of the protagonist played by Vishwak Sen with the leading lady played by Ruskhar Dhillon. How he faces hurdles in achieving his mission seems to be the crux of the film. While Vishwak Sen plays Arjun Kumar Allam, Ruskhar plays Pasupuleti Madhavi.

The film directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta is produced by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara on SVCC Digital banner and will be presented by BVSN Prasad.
The film will release on March 4.

Ravi Kiran Kola of Raju Vaaru Rani Vaaru has provided story, screenplay and dialogues. Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam has cinematography by Pavi K Pavan and editing by Viplav Nyshadam. Pravalya Duddupudi is the production designer.

