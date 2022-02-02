Exclusive: Powerful title locked for NTR’s Next

Young Tiger NTR is quite impressed with the idea pitched out by Uppena fame Buchi Babu and the film is a sports drama set in rural backdrop. An official announcement will be made and the shoot commences this year. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project and it would be a pan-Indian attempt. Telugu360 exclusively heard that the makers locked a powerful title for the film. ‘Peddi’ is the title locked for this interesting attempt.

NTR too gave his nod for the title which will be announced at the time of the launch. NTR will be seen as a Kabaddi player in Peddi and there are speculations that Jahnvi Kapoor may play the leading lady in the film. More details about the project will be announced soon. NTR will team up with Koratala Siva and the film will have its official launch on February 7th. The shoot commences in March and will release at the end of this year.